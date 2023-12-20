Jordan, Bulgaria Discuss Relations

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 20 (Petra) - Senate President Faisal Fayez held a meeting on Wednesday with Bulgarian Ambassador Metin Kazak to discuss the advancement of economic, parliamentary, and political ties between the two nations.Fayez commended the elevated status of bilateral relations, emphasizing mutual respect, collaborative efforts, and agreement on various issues of shared interest. Notably, he highlighted the commitment to political resolutions for regional conflicts, citing the recent Israeli aggression against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.Addressing ongoing regional challenges, Fayez underscored the significance of international support for the initiatives led by His Majesty King Abdullah II. These efforts aim to secure a just and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian issue in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions, advocating for a two-state solution that establishes an independent, contiguous, and viable Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.Fayez emphasized the need for global backing to halt Israeli aggression and facilitate the entry of humanitarian and medical aid into the Gaza Strip, applauding His Majesty's tireless endeavors.The Bulgarian ambassador acknowledged His Majesty's pivotal role in regional conflict resolution and praised Jordan's substantial efforts in hosting and supporting Syrian refugees.Kazak reiterated Bulgaria's commitment to strengthening collaborative ties with Jordan across various sectors.