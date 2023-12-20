Ministry Launches 3Rd Phase Of National Program For Household Solar Cells

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 20 (Petra) – The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources on Tuesday initiated the third phase of the national program to support households with solar cells and heaters, provided by the Jordan Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Fund (JREEEF).Saleh Kharabsheh, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources and JREEEF Chairman of the Board of Directors, highlighted the significance of the program in generating direct economic, social, and environmental benefits for the targeted households. He expressed pride in serving over 7,000 homes during the program's second phase throughout 2023.The minister emphasized that the government's support within the program directly assists Jordanian families by covering 30% of the cost of solar heater systems and solar cells. Moreover, facilities are provided through banks and local associations to facilitate payment of the remaining amount, thereby reducing monthly electricity bills for these families.Kharabsheh noted Jordan's leadership in renewable energy utilization across various sectors, with renewable energy contributing 27% of the Kingdom's electricity generation.He added that the systems supported by the Fund have a capacity of 3.6 kilowatts and are eligible for electricity support, irrespective of whether they were installed under this program or in previous stages. This commitment by the government ensures effective support for citizens and their appropriate benefit from the programs.The minister highlighted the project's importance in stimulating the renewable energy and solar heater sectors, leading to the creation of additional direct and indirect job opportunities in various governorates of the Kingdom. This, in turn, will have a positive impact on local development.He further emphasized that the program is implemented by the JREEEF, representing a continuation of the Fund's efforts to support the household sector since 2015. It reflects the government's commitment to assisting Jordanian citizens with their monthly electricity bills and its dedication to achieving the approved plans for a gradual energy transition across sectors, ultimately striving for sustainability.Rasmi Hamzeh, CEO of the JREEEF, emphasized the importance of collaboration between the Fund, commercial banks, and local associations in implementing the program and reaching citizens by providing various financing options. These enable citizens to benefit from the program through easy installment programs, simplifying access to financing for the installation of solar cell systems and heaters in their homes. The program aims to serve 7,000 targeted families and benefit 35,000 citizens.Furthermore, he noted that the launch of this phase of the program follows the successful completion of its second phase, which achieved its objectives of installing solar cell systems and solar heater systems for 7,000 families. The project received a total funding of JD15 million.He highlighted the Importance of the program implemented by the JREEEF in stimulating the local market, serving citizens, and relieving the household sector's burden of monthly electricity expenses. It provides contribution grants from the fund and facilitates financing processes for citizens through transparent and clear mechanisms.Interested individuals can find more information about the program through a detailed guide specifically created to assist them. This guide provides information on the application process, eligibility criteria, support details, and technical specifications of the systems. It can be accessed through the official website of the Ministry gov, the electronic platform GOV, the social media pages of the JREEEF Energy Fund, or through the banks approved for this program.