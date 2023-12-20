Suntec India Rated As A Top Data Annotation Service Provider In India In 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) A prominent IT outsourcing company, SunTec India, known for delivering bespoke and high-quality data annotation services among others, has once again been recognized as a premier player in the industry. The accolade comes from Clutch, a globally acclaimed business review and rating platform.



With a steadfast commitment to superlative solutions, SunTec India has consistently garnered commendation for its unparalleled expertise in data annotation. The latest recognition reaffirms its reputation as a top-tier data annotation service provider and solidifies its unrelenting pursuit of providing the best services to its clientele across various domains. The companyï¿1⁄2s diverse and skilled professionals, its emphasis on human-in-the-loop, focus on client-centric approaches, and dedication to accuracy buttressed by stringent quality checks coupled with rigorous data security standards are in a class of its own.



ï¿1⁄2The recognition from Clutch is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team,ï¿1⁄2 said Rohit Bhateja, the director of the digital division at SunTec India. He further added, ï¿1⁄2The approach we follow, that is putting humans front and center of all we do with clientsï¿1⁄2 interests always at the back of our mind, results in the provision of outstanding services to clients.ï¿1⁄2



Speaking of where this leads, Mr Bhateja said, ï¿1⁄2Technology has massively changed the annotation landscape, and this weï¿1⁄2re going to leverage. But humans will always remain our forte. At SunTec India, we pride ourselves on maintaining the highest standards of quality in data labeling services and utmost client satisfaction. This acknowledgment from Clutch motivates us to continue providing cutting-edge solutions and contributing to the success of our clients in the data-driven landscape.ï¿1⁄2



