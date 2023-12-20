Kanye West hires Russian chief designer

(MENAFN) In a significant development for both the music and fashion worlds, Kanye West, formerly known as Kanye West, announced on X (formerly Twitter) that Russian designer Gosha Rubchinskiy has been appointed as the head of design for Yeezy, West's renowned fashion brand. The rapper hailed Rubchinskiy's hire as a "milestone in design history," positioning Yeezy as the "pre-eminent global brand in music and fashion."



Gosha Rubchinskiy, a prominent Russian designer, previously garnered attention for his own eponymous brand, launched in 2008 in collaboration with Comme des Garcons. However, the label closed its doors in 2018, teasing a forthcoming transformation with the statement, "We are putting an end to the Gosha Rubchinskiy brand as you've known it."



Rubchinskiy's association with Kanye West extends beyond the recent appointment, as he was responsible for producing the cover artwork and some merchandise accompanying West's latest album, 'Vultures.' Notably, the merchandise included unique "pre-dirtied" concert tour t-shirts featuring intentional stains, rips, and a distinctive aesthetic, priced at USD50 and USD80.



The Russian designer's past, however, is not without controversy. In 2018, Rubchinskiy faced allegations of soliciting inappropriate photos from Jan Silfverling, a 16-year-old male model.



These accusations resurfaced in the wake of the Yeezy announcement, with Silfverling sharing screenshots of alleged lewd Instagram DMs and WhatsApp texts. The model claimed Rubchinskiy had requested compromising photos in the context of discussing potential modeling opportunities.



At the time, Rubchinskiy vehemently denied any wrongdoing, asserting that the interaction was part of standard "street casting for a lookbook shoot." He argued that his request was limited to a quick snapshot for his files and accused Silfverling of deceptively editing the conversation as a "planned provocation."



Kanye West's decision to bring Gosha Rubchinskiy on board as head of design signals a bold move within the fashion industry, combining the creative forces of two influential figures. The appointment raises questions about the intersection of art, controversy, and accountability within the realm of high-profile collaborations in the dynamic landscape of music and fashion.





