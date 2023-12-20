Asetek A/S - Oslo Børs Approves Delisting Of Asetek's Shares From Oslo Børs

Oslo Børs has today approved the application to delist its shares from Oslo Børs.

Following the approval from Oslo Børs, the updated timeline contemplated by Asetek is as follows:



6 December 2023: Delisting application submitted by Asetek.

20 December 2023: Approval of the delisting application by Oslo

Børs.

26 March 2024: Last day of trading of the shares on Oslo

Børs. 27 March 2024: The shares are delisted from Oslo Børs.

Asetek's shares have been dual listed on Oslo Børs and Nasdaq Copenhagen, since the listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen on 17 May 2023 and will continue to be listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen following the delisting from Oslo Børs.

Further information on how to transfer shares to Nasdaq Copenhagen can be found on this link or .



Further information is available at .

For further information, please contact:

Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +45 2080 7200

-mail: [email protected]

Per Anders Nyman, Head of Investor Relations,

Mobile: +45 2566 6869

email: [email protected]

