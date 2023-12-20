Mobile Roaming Revenues To Reach $45 Billion In 2024: Kaleido Intelligence

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wholesale and Retail Revenues from Consumer and IoT Roaming Connections are Estimated to Exceed Pre-Pandemic Levels by the End of 2023

LONDON, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research from roaming experts Kaleido Intelligence has forecast that combined wholesale and retail roaming revenues generated by consumer and IoT mobile connections will reach $45 billion in 2024. This surge marks a 47% increase compared to pre-pandemic levels.



This will be driven by rising data roaming activity, primarily fuelled by consumers transitioning to 5G roaming services. This anticipated expansion in both consumer and IoT roaming data usage is expected to soar by 36% annually, reaching close to 5,000 Petabytes in 2024.

Kaleido's latest Mobile Roaming Data Hub H2 2023 research also found that the ongoing adoption of BCE (billing and charging evolution) and access-based charging models by service providers will propel a significant 79% increase in IoT roaming revenues as compared to the levels seen in 2019.

5G Roamers to Exceed 100 Million in 2024

The research found that 5G roaming is available in more than 60 international markets. Deployments continue to be on 5G NSA (Non Standalone) network modes, utilising existing 4G infrastructure. Driven by the adoption of 5G NSA subscribers, active 5G roamers will exceed 100 million for the first time in 2024.

Kaleido's Chief Analyst, Nitin Bhas, commented:“In 2023, several operators continued to actively expedite the testing and implementation of essential core products and functions for 5G SA roaming. Kaleido's latest surveys suggest initial 5G SA roaming commercial deployments will likely emerge in 2024, starting in specific Asian and European markets, with further expansion into Europe and North America anticipated thereafter.”

BCE to Enable 34% of Wholesale Roaming Settlement by 2028

Kaleido's research found that as the initial rollout of 5G SA roaming gains traction in 2024, the adoption of BCE will also see substantial momentum. The introduction of the BCE 2.0 standard by mid-2024 is poised to bolster this growth. By 2028, an estimated 34% of wholesale roaming revenue settlement is projected to have transitioned to BCE.

