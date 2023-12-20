Source Group International And Scale Search Empower Future Talent At Morgan Stanley Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Source Group International (SGI), in collaboration with its executive search brand Scale Search, recently spearheaded a groundbreaking initiative at Morgan Stanley, focusing on Interview Coaching for aspiring young talents. This event, part of the Student Diversity Program organised by Caroline McLoughlin of Net Eire and Co-operation Ireland, marks a significant step in nurturing the potential of future professionals.Event Highlights: Opening Doors for Aspiring MindsThe event, held at Morgan Stanley's Cabot Square office, was designed to inspire students from Northern Ireland and London, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds. The aim was to illuminate the exciting career possibilities at prestigious institutions like Morgan Stanley, making these aspirations tangible for the attendees.Masterclass in Interview SkillsCian Loughnane, Managing Director of Scale Search, and Rebecca Lauder-Fletcher, Head of Marketing at SGI, conducted an Interview Masterclass. Their mission was to provide students with practical strategies to excel in interviews, thereby paving the way for successful careers in globally recognised organisations.Cian's Insightful ContributionValuable insights were also shared from his involvement with the Co-operation Ireland project. Cian emphasised the importance of aligning personal achievements with organisational goals, a key takeaway for students during a mock interview session.Commitment to Social ResponsibilityScale Search and SGI's dedication to supporting underprivileged students stems from a deep understanding of societal inequalities. In the UK, with millions living in poverty, including a significant number of children, initiatives like this are crucial in bridging the gap and fostering equal opportunities.A Legacy of EmpowermentBoth Cian (Scale Search) and Rebecca (SGI) have been instrumental in contributing to Caroline McLoughlin's exceptional program. Their participation not only reflects their organisations' commitment to social responsibility but also their dedication to shaping the minds that will continue the legacy of institutions like Morgan Stanley.About Source Group InternationalFounded in 2019, Source Group International is an award-winning international recruitment specialist. Comprising niche recruitment businesses in life sciences and technology, SGI is committed to excellence in customer service, investing in people, and driving sustainable improvement. They envision an inclusive, diverse, and innovative organisation that empowers individuals and companies to realise their full potential.For more information about Net Eire, Co-operation Ireland, and their Student Diversity Program, visit their website . To learn more about Source Group International's recruitment services, contact them via phone, email or view the website.

