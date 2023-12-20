Azerbaijan's All Executive Authorities Mobilized To Hold Presidential Election - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. All national and
local executive authority entities have been fully mobilized for
the holding of early presidential elections, Head of the Department
of Territorial-Organizational Issues of the Presidential
Administration Zeynal Nagdaliyev said, Trend reports.
He made the remark during a meeting with the chairpersons of
district electoral commissions at the Central Election Commission
(CEC).
The official noted that Azerbaijan's current electoral
legislation is no less democratic and transparent compared to
relevant international acts.
Nagdaliyev mentioned that the election will take place for the
first time in the territories liberated from Armenian
occupation.
"Approximately 5,000 people have been resettled in the liberated
areas. Each polling place in the country is inspected to identify
and solve any current problems. The polling centers must be
completely prepared for individuals to vote conveniently," he
pointed out.
The official also emphasized that equal conditions should be
created for all candidates in the election.
"The relevant executive authorities have received the necessary
instructions to allocate open and closed spaces that meet all the
requirements for free assembly. All central and local structures of
the executive authority are fully mobilized for the conduct of the
early presidential election," Nagdaliyev added.
On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a decree holding an early presidential election in
Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.
In the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, 26
polling stations have been established in nine electoral
districts.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN20122023000187011040ID1107632610
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.