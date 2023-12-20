Uzbekistan Approves New Regulation On Social Tax

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 20. Uzbekistan
has adopted a new regulation on the procedure for the distribution
of social taxes, Trend reports.
As per data from Uzbekistan's National Legislation Database, the
changes mainly affect the terminology and names of organizations.
The main provisions concerning accountants have remained
unchanged.
In cases of late reimbursement by legal entities of the Uzbek
Pension Fund's expenses for the payment of pensions, a penalty fee
of up to 100 percent of the amount owed is charged for each day of
delay.
Meanwhile, as the data by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Economy and
Finance shows, the state budget revenues amounted to 38.1 trillion
soums ($3.1 billion), two-thirds of which came from tax
payments.
The increased expenditures, exceeding 50 trillion soums ($4
billion), were mainly the result of an increase in VAT refund by
1.4 trillion soums ($115.1 million).
MENAFN20122023000187011040ID1107632609
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.