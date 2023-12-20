New Regular Flight From Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek To Beijing To Take Off Soon

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 20. A new regular
flight from Kyrgyzstan's capital, Bishkek, to China's Beijing is
set to open next month, Trend reports.
According to the press service of Manas International Airport in
Kyrgyzstan, the flights are scheduled to commence on January 24 and
will be operated by China Southern Airlines.
This marks the first regular flight from Manas International
Airport to Beijing. The flights will be operating three times a
week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
Meanwhile, on December 12, the first flight from Chengdu, China,
landed in Bishkek. The route between Chengdu and Bishkek is being
operated by the Chinese airline, Loong Air.
According to Manas International Airport, which serves as the
operator for all airports in Kyrgyzstan, the company handled 4.2
million passengers from January through September 2023. Compared to
the nine-month figure of the previous year (3.8 million
passengers), the current passenger traffic in Kyrgyzstan's airports
has increased by 10 percent.
