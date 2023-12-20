               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Media Literacy Bound For Both Producer And Recipient Of Information - Azerbaijani Expert


12/20/2023 5:47:38 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The abundance of information often leads to "information pollution", Media Development Agency expert Parvana Ibrahimova said, Trend reports.

She spoke during a panel discussion at the Media Literacy Conference in Baku.

"This demonstrates the significance of media literacy once more. Both the source of the information and the recipient of the information should be media literate. A media savvy person should be able to check the reliability of information and then offer it again," she emphasized.

The Media Literacy Conference, attended by 500 members of Azerbaijani youth, began on December 20 in Baku as part of the Media Literacy Week hosted by the Media Development Agency (MEDIA).

