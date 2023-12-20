Uzbekistan Set To Create Inspection For Transport Supervision In 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 20. Uzbekistan will establish an institution for the country's transport supervision in 2024, Trend reports.

As per data from Uzbekistan's National Legislation Database, the institution will be busy with the following:

provision of services with minimum requirements for the state registration of existing railway infrastructure facilities;

registration, re-registration of existing railway structures and infrastructure facilities, as well as the issuance of a certificate of registration.

Moreover, the Uzbek Ministry of Transport has been instructed to:

develop and put into operation an information system for the state registration of railway structures and infrastructure facilities in operation by November 1, 2024;

ensure the integration of the information system with the EPIGU and the introduction of public services by December 1, 2024, in cooperation with the Uzbek Ministry of Digital Technologies.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan plans to drastically expand its transport fleet in 2024, as the Ministry of Transport plans to additionally purchase and launch at least 1,200 buses on routes, as well as double the bus service to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

Moreover, six private air transport companies will start operating in Uzbekistan in 2023. Since the beginning of the year, 25 new aircraft have been delivered, and 17 routes have been opened.

However, the volume of services in the sector increased by only 7.7 percent. The Ministry of Transport has been tasked with increasing the volume of air transportation by 20 percent next year.