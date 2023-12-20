Uzbekistan Set To Create Inspection For Transport Supervision In 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 20. Uzbekistan
will establish an institution for the country's transport
supervision in 2024, Trend reports.
As per data from Uzbekistan's National Legislation Database, the
institution will be busy with the following:
provision of services with minimum requirements for the state
registration of existing railway infrastructure facilities;
registration, re-registration of existing railway structures and
infrastructure facilities, as well as the issuance of a certificate
of registration.
Moreover, the Uzbek Ministry of Transport has been instructed
to:
develop and put into operation an information system for the
state registration of railway structures and infrastructure
facilities in operation by November 1, 2024;
ensure the integration of the information system with the EPIGU
and the introduction of public services by December 1, 2024, in
cooperation with the Uzbek Ministry of Digital Technologies.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan plans to drastically expand its transport
fleet in 2024, as the Ministry of Transport plans to additionally
purchase and launch at least 1,200 buses on routes, as well as
double the bus service to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and
Tajikistan.
Moreover, six private air transport companies will start
operating in Uzbekistan in 2023. Since the beginning of the year,
25 new aircraft have been delivered, and 17 routes have been
opened.
However, the volume of services in the sector increased by only
7.7 percent. The Ministry of Transport has been tasked with
increasing the volume of air transportation by 20 percent next
year.
MENAFN20122023000187011040ID1107632606
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.