Azerbaijani Central Bank Reveals Growth In Its Currency Reserves

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The currency
reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) have increased by
20.3 percent since the beginning of this year, reaching $10.8
billion, the CBA said, Trend reports.
The volume of currency reserves increased due to a considerable
surplus in the current account of the balance of payments
(amounting to $6.7 billion, or 12.5 percent of GDP), during which
supply of currency at CBA currency auctions exceeded demand and
intervention amounted to just $1.6 billion.
"The CBA's purchase of unrealized currency offerings may have an
increasing impact on the manat money base in the remainder of this
year. If current trends continue, the bank's intervention in the
foreign exchange market may resume in 2024," added the CBA.
The CBA has lowered the benchmark interest rate from 8.5 to
eight percent.
The bank's currency reserves amounted to $9 billion in 2022,
which was $1.9 billion (27 percent) more year-on-year.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN20122023000187011040ID1107632605
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.