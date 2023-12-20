In Line With News Outlets, Social Media Users Also Disseminate Information Now - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Not only news
sites broadcast information but also social network users, Head of
Youth Work Department of Azerbaijan's Youth and Sports Ministry
Ramil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.
He spoke during a panel discussion at the Media Literacy
Conference in Baku.
"Users can also be referred to as journalists because they
contribute material. In other words, they publish agenda-related
items as both journalists and specialists. In this regard, I want
to underline to young people that if you are not an expert in a
particular field, you should not write about it. For example, if
you work in international economic relations and a relevant post
emerges, you can create a superb article. It is not necessary to
remark on political posts if your profession is unrelated to
politics," he emphasized.
Within the Media Literacy Week organized by the Media
Development Agency (MEDIA), the Media Literacy Conference with
participation of 500 representatives of Azerbaijani youth started
in Baku on December 20.
