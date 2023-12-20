               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
In Line With News Outlets, Social Media Users Also Disseminate Information Now - Official


12/20/2023 5:47:37 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Not only news sites broadcast information but also social network users, Head of Youth Work Department of Azerbaijan's Youth and Sports Ministry Ramil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.

He spoke during a panel discussion at the Media Literacy Conference in Baku.

"Users can also be referred to as journalists because they contribute material. In other words, they publish agenda-related items as both journalists and specialists. In this regard, I want to underline to young people that if you are not an expert in a particular field, you should not write about it. For example, if you work in international economic relations and a relevant post emerges, you can create a superb article. It is not necessary to remark on political posts if your profession is unrelated to politics," he emphasized.

Within the Media Literacy Week organized by the Media Development Agency (MEDIA), the Media Literacy Conference with participation of 500 representatives of Azerbaijani youth started in Baku on December 20.

