Media Literacy Conference Takes Place In Baku (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Azerbaijan's
Media Development Agency held "Media Literacy" conference, Trend reports.
The conference was attended by Executive Director of the Media
Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov, Head of the State Service for
Special Communication and Information Security Ilgar Musayev, as
well as heads of media entities operating in Azerbaijan, media
representatives and volunteers of a number of state bodies.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Executive Director of the
Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov noted that media reforms
carried out in Azerbaijan serve to both support professional media
and create a healthy media environment.
In his speech, he also noted that so far the agency has held a
number of educational events on the topic of media literacy of
youth in the regions of Azerbaijan.
"Also, various seminars with participation of profile experts
from Europe have been organized during this period," he
stressed.
Ahmad Ismayilov touched upon the increasing number of
disinformation cases in the current global information era.
"This, in turn, implies the importance of such measures,
educational work in the direction of media literacy. We believe
that media literacy will have the best impact on protecting people
from harmful aspects of the new media environment," Ismayilov
said.
Ilgar Musayev, head of the State Service for Special
Communication and Information Security (SSIS), spoke about the
importance of raising awareness of possible cyberattacks amid the
increasing number of users on social networks.
"The State Service regularly conducts monitoring in the
information system of state bodies, as well as assessments in the
direction of their security. In this regard, I can say that during
the current year more than 1.4 million malicious e-mails for state
bodies and their employees were prevented," Musayev said.
At the end of the speeches, the presentation of the "Media
Literacy" platform took place.
Head of Media Support Projects and Strategic Planning Department
of Media Development Agency Laman Isgandarova mentioned that the
website platform consists of 5 sections and 10 subsections.
After the presentation, Deputy Head of Human Resources and
Education Department of the High Council for Radio and Television
of Türkiye Feyza Gizligider gave an extensive lecture on the topic
of "Remaining a Trace of What We Observe".
The conference continued with a panel session.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN20122023000187011040ID1107632603
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.