Azerbaijan Expects Good Voter Turnover At Polling Stations On Liberated Lands


12/20/2023 5:45:36 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. About 800-900 voters at each polling station across Azerbaijan's liberated lands are expected to vote in the upcoming presidential election, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov told journalists, Trend reports.

He noted that 26 polling stations have already been established in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

"About 23,000 voters will vote there. This is quite a good indicator," he said.

Will be updated

