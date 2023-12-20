Azerbaijan Expects Good Voter Turnover At Polling Stations On Liberated Lands

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. About 800-900
voters at each polling station across Azerbaijan's liberated lands
are expected to vote in the upcoming presidential election,
Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan
Mazahir Panahov told journalists, Trend reports.
He noted that 26 polling stations have already been established
in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation.
"About 23,000 voters will vote there. This is quite a good
indicator," he said.
Will be updated
MENAFN20122023000187011040ID1107632601
