Overall Number Of People Eligible To Vote In Azerbaijan Increased - President's Assistant

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The number of people eligible to vote has increased in Azerbaijan, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of Territorial-Organizational Issues Department of the Presidential Administration Zeynal Naghdaliyev said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a meeting for chairmen of district election commissions at the Central Election Commission (CEC).

He noted that the lists of people allowed to cast votes, have been revised and an increase in the number of voters has been revealed.

According to him, the total number of those eligible to vote is 6.3 million people.

