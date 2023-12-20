Overall Number Of People Eligible To Vote In Azerbaijan Increased - President's Assistant

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The number of
people eligible to vote has increased in Azerbaijan, Assistant to
the President of Azerbaijan - Head of Territorial-Organizational
Issues Department of the Presidential Administration Zeynal
Naghdaliyev said, Trend reports.
He spoke at a meeting for chairmen of district election
commissions at the Central Election Commission (CEC).
He noted that the lists of people allowed to cast votes, have
been revised and an increase in the number of voters has been
revealed.
According to him, the total number of those eligible to vote is
6.3 million people.
Will be updated
