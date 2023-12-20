Cyber Threats Affect Psychological State Of Social Media Users - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Media literacy
applies not only to news platforms but also to activities in social
networks, employee of Azerbaijan's State Service for Special
Communication and Information Security Murad Balayev said, Trend reports.
He spoke during a panel discussion at the "Media Literacy"
conference in Baku.
He emphasized the importance of developing skills for critical
perception of information among young people.
"Media literacy extends beyond news platforms to activities on
social networks, where we face a variety of cyber risks such as
cyberbullying, blackmail, and so on. That is to say, numerous
examples may be provided, given that it is primarily young people
who are vulnerable in this situation. These dangers have an impact
not only on information security but also on user psychology. The
issue of cyber dangers affects not only Azerbaijan but the entire
world, necessitating coordinated international efforts," Murad
Balayev said.
The Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan held a "Media
Literacy" conference on December 20.
Executive Director of the Media Development Agency Ahmad
Ismayilov, Head of the State Service for Special Communication and
Information Security Ilgar Musayev, as well as heads of media
entities working in Azerbaijan, media representatives, and
volunteers of a number of state bodies, attended the
conference.
