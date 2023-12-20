               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Residents Resettled To Liberated Territories To Vote In Their New Homes - CEC Chairman


12/20/2023 5:45:34 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Azerbaijani citizens who will be resettled to the territories liberated from Armenian occupation before the extraordinary presidential elections will be able to vote in these territories, said Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov, Trend reports.

He noted that according to the legislation, a voter is registered at the place of his residence within six months.

"The liberated territories now have over 23,000 voters. If more inhabitants are relocated to these territories before the elections, we will give them a registration certificate before the 6-month period expires, allowing them to vote freely in their new locations," he added.

