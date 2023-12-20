Residents Resettled To Liberated Territories To Vote In Their New Homes - CEC Chairman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Azerbaijani
citizens who will be resettled to the territories liberated from
Armenian occupation before the extraordinary presidential elections
will be able to vote in these territories, said Chairman of the
Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov,
Trend reports.
He noted that according to the legislation, a voter is
registered at the place of his residence within six months.
"The liberated territories now have over 23,000 voters. If more
inhabitants are relocated to these territories before the
elections, we will give them a registration certificate before the
6-month period expires, allowing them to vote freely in their new
locations," he added.
