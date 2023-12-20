Türkiye Driven To Make Peace In Middle East - Trend News Agency's Deputy Director (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20.
Türkiye is
taking significant steps to bring peace to the Middle East, said
Deputy Director of Trend News Agency, head of Turkic World media
platform, political scientist Rufiz Hafizoghlu during an interview
to ARB 24 TV channel, Trend reports.
"Türkiye's efforts to achieve a regional cease-fire are
essential. However, none of these pressures are being accepted by
Israel. Although Türkiye will play an essential role in resolving
the issue, I believe Qatar will be in the center and Egypt will be
in the background," Hafizoghlu said.
According to the expert, despite the fact that the US is
currently supporting Israel in response to the events in Gaza,
there is a fundamental misunderstanding between the Joe Biden
administration and the Benjamin Netanyahu government.
"The US wants the Gaza conflict to end by 2024. The Israeli
government, however, is ignoring these calls. The international
pressure on Israel is increasing by the day," Hafizoghlu
emphasized.
Hafizoghlu further stated that France has no history of
resolving conflicts.
"France has always been a party to the conflict. France will
never be able to learn this experience because of Emmanuel Macron,
who acts like an Armenian lawmaker. Today, France remains neutral
on the Gaza crisis, yet it is the quiet that has led to the
tragedy," he added.
