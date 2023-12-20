Ministry Of Science And Education Up To Rise Media Literacy - Ministry Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. To increase
media literacy, the Republic of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Science
and Education, in collaboration with its partners, is prepared to
support the process of translating information from foreign sources
into Azerbaijani, said the Head of the Public Relations and
Communications Department of the ministry Sabuhi Rzayev during a
panel discussion at the conference "Media Literacy" in Baku,
Trend reports.
"Unfortunately, there is little information in Azerbaijani on
the modern Internet. The Ministry of Science and Education
indicates willingness to collaborate in translating material from
worldwide platforms, and Azerbaijani university lecturers might be
included in this process. This will allow for more access to
information and will lead to an increase in media literacy among
the general populace," he said.
Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan held a conference
entitled "Media Literacy" on December 20.
The conference was attended by Executive Director of the Media
Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov, Head of the State Service for
Special Communication and Information Security (SSIS) Ilgar
Musayev, as well as heads of media entities operating in
Azerbaijan, media representatives and volunteers of a number of
state bodies.
