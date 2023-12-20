Ministry Of Science And Education Up To Rise Media Literacy - Ministry Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. To increase media literacy, the Republic of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Science and Education, in collaboration with its partners, is prepared to support the process of translating information from foreign sources into Azerbaijani, said the Head of the Public Relations and Communications Department of the ministry Sabuhi Rzayev during a panel discussion at the conference "Media Literacy" in Baku, Trend reports.

"Unfortunately, there is little information in Azerbaijani on the modern Internet. The Ministry of Science and Education indicates willingness to collaborate in translating material from worldwide platforms, and Azerbaijani university lecturers might be included in this process. This will allow for more access to information and will lead to an increase in media literacy among the general populace," he said.

Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan held a conference entitled "Media Literacy" on December 20.

The conference was attended by Executive Director of the Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov, Head of the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security (SSIS) Ilgar Musayev, as well as heads of media entities operating in Azerbaijan, media representatives and volunteers of a number of state bodies.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel