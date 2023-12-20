New Year's Competition At Baku Airport: Discover A World Of Comfort!

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Heydar Aliyev International Airport announces a New Year's
competition that will give passengers the opportunity to enjoy
comfort before departure.
All passengers planning to fly from Baku Airport before February
29, 2024 can take part in the competition.
To do this, passengers must follow the airport's official
Instagram page at and confirm their participation by leaving a comment under the
corresponding post. The winners of the competition will have the
opportunity to take advantage of the unique advantages of the
business lounges of the Baku Airport, including comfortable
conditions for rest and work, varied meals, drinks and other
services.
Detailed information about the competition can be obtained on
the official pages of the airport on social networks, as well as
via the link .
Wish everyone a pleasant and comfortable trip!
