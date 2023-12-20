               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

New Year's Competition At Baku Airport: Discover A World Of Comfort!


12/20/2023 5:45:31 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Heydar Aliyev International Airport announces a New Year's competition that will give passengers the opportunity to enjoy comfort before departure.

All passengers planning to fly from Baku Airport before February 29, 2024 can take part in the competition.

To do this, passengers must follow the airport's official Instagram page at and confirm their participation by leaving a comment under the corresponding post. The winners of the competition will have the opportunity to take advantage of the unique advantages of the business lounges of the Baku Airport, including comfortable conditions for rest and work, varied meals, drinks and other services.

Detailed information about the competition can be obtained on the official pages of the airport on social networks, as well as via the link .

Wish everyone a pleasant and comfortable trip!

MENAFN20122023000187011040ID1107632591

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search