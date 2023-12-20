PIL Filed At Calcutta HC Accusing SSKM Hospital Of Being Haven For Scam Masterminds

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Dec 20 (IANS): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed at a Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday after accusing the state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital in South Kolkata of becoming a shelter for the masterminds of different financial scams in West Bengal.

Alleging that the common people were not getting proper medical attention at SSKM because of the influential masterminds of scams in the state unnecessarily occupying beds there, the petitioner has also sought the Calcutta High Court's intervention so that an independent probe is initiated in the matter.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya have admitted the petition filed by one Ramaprasad Sarkar, who is himself a Calcutta High Court counsel by profession.

The matter is scheduled to come up for hearing in the first week of January. In his petition, Sarkar has claimed that a number of influential persons have been unnecessarily occupying beds at SSKM without any requirement for admission.

He pleaded with the Calcutta High Court to direct the CBI and ED to immediately submit the detailed case records of these influential patients to the court.

“I am filing this PIL because of a larger public interest. All I want is that all patients get equal treatment there. The influential persons should not receive unnecessary and added attention,” the petitioner has argued in his petition.

The PIL was filed just a day after the ED counsel, Phiroze Edulji accused SSKM authorities, in a single- judge Bench of the same court, of non-cooperation with the central agency sleuths in conducting the voice-sampling test of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a prime accused in the cash-for-school job case.

He also questioned the justification of keeping Bhadra admitted to the SSKM for over three months since his bypass surgery was done in August this year.

--IANS

src/rad