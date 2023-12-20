Rescuers Show Aftermath Of Enemy Attacks On Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Rescuers have shown the effects of yesterday's enemy shelling in the Kherson region, one of the largest attacks on the region since the war started.

According to Ukrinform, the relevant photos and videos were published on the Facebook page of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Kherson region.

"Yesterday was one of the largest attacks on the Kherson region. In Kherson and its suburbs, the Russian army attacked a critical infrastructure site, an educational institution, a post office, a warehouse and a residential building," the post said.

Six cars caught fire at one enterprise. When putting out the blaze, firefighters had to go to shelters due to repeated shelling. By the morning, rescuers eliminated the effects of enemy shelling.

Sixteen pieces of equipment and 72 rescuers were involved in extinguishing the fire.

On December 19, the enemy launched 82 shelling attacks on Ukraine's southern Kherson region, firing 356 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad multiple rocket launchers, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. Sixteen people, including four children, were injured by Russian shelling.