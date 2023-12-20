Zelensky Appoints Halyna Mykhailiuk As His Representative In Verkhovna Rada

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Halyna Mykhailiuk as the President's Representative in the Verkhovna Rada.
The corresponding Decree No. 823/2023 was published on the website of the Head of State, Ukrinform reported.
"To appoint Mykhailiuk Halyna Olehivna as the Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (by agreement)," the document says.
MENAFN20122023000193011044ID1107632584
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.