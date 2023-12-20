               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Zelensky Appoints Halyna Mykhailiuk As His Representative In Verkhovna Rada


12/20/2023 5:44:58 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Halyna Mykhailiuk as the President's Representative in the Verkhovna Rada.

The corresponding Decree No. 823/2023 was published on the website of the Head of State, Ukrinform reported.

"To appoint Mykhailiuk Halyna Olehivna as the Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (by agreement)," the document says.

