Kuleba, G7 Ambassadors Discuss Support For Peace Formula, Ukraine's Recovery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The ambassadors of the G7 countries have met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to reaffirm their continued work towards ensuring international support for Ukraine's Peace Formula and the country's recovery.

G7 Ambassadors reported this on the X social media platform, according to Ukrinform.

"Today [on December 19] G7 Ambassadors met Dmytro Kuleba to discuss Ukraine's diplomatic and reform efforts in 2023. We reaffirmed our close coordination and continued work towards ensuring the widest possible international support for Ukraine's Peace Formula and recovery & reconstruction," the post said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his end-of-the-year press conference on December 19 that he was sure that Ukraine would receive the financial assistance pledged by the United States and the European Union.