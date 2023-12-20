Former French Secretary Of State Says He's High Hopes For Solution To Greenhouse Gas Issue At COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The issue of reducing greenhouse gases can be resolved at the COP29 to be held in Baku. According to Azernews , this was told by the former Secretary of State of France, former Minister of Environment, and executive coordinator of the UN Conference on Sustainable Development, Brice Lalonde.

He said at the "Tomorrow's Oil" conference held at the International Commercial Higher School in Paris, the capital city of France, with the support of the French Institute for Prospects and Security in Europe that Azerbaijan can play a decisive role in making urgent decisions for the protection of the planet.

B. Lalonde said that he has great hopes for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held in Baku next year.

"All countries should unite and achieve a reduction in the amount of greenhouse gases emitted to our planet. The work done in this direction will have a real solution next year It can be found at COP 29, which will be held in Baku. We have high hopes that Azerbaijan will play an important role in this matter."

It should be noted that Azerbaijan has joined the fight against global climate change by being a party to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. Our country aims to reduce the amount of greenhouse gases by 35 percent by 2030 compared to 1990. After 2030, a more ambitious target has been set, which consists of reducing greenhouse gases by 40 percent by 2050.

The Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has been held annually since 1995. The main purpose of this event is to evaluate the progress made in the fight against climate change around the world.