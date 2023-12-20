EIB Readies To Examine Funding Proposals In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A representative for the European Investment Bank (EIB) said
that the bank is prepared to examine funding initiatives in the
public and private sectors that align with the EU and Azerbaijan's
top priorities for cooperation, Azernews reports.
The source claims that in its partnership with Azerbaijan, the
EIB prioritises green energy, energy efficiency, connectivity,
digitalization, and sustainable infrastructure as part of its EIB
Global program, the development branch of the bank in charge of
operations outside the EU.
"EIB Global is also ready to consider regional connectivity
projects, including submarine electricity and digital connections
between the EU and the South Caucasus region, for example, the
Black Sea submarine electricity cable," said a spokeswoman.
The bank spokesperson also mentioned that the Economic and
Investment Plan for the Eastern Partnership and the EU Global
Gateway Initiatives are two areas on which the EIB is especially
focused.
"We are always open to considering financing projects in the
country that would benefit from our financing and meet our various
standards as well as the goals of EU policy." Regarding our
possible help for various initiatives, we are in frequent touch
with colleagues in the public sector and representatives of the
Azerbaijani government," the source stated.
In the meantime, Azerbaijan and the EIB have been working
together since 2014. The bank has spent more than 96 million euros
in the nation while adhering to the rules of the Eastern
Partnership (EaP), the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP), and
other bilateral agreements within the EU. The EIB has provided over
120 businesses with funding totaling 25 million euros through
cooperation with a local bank.
