Azpetrol Opens Modular Petrol Station In Khankandi City

Azpetrol Company, which has the largest gas filling network in
Azerbaijan, commissioned the 102nd modular filling station in the
town of Khankandi on December 19 in accordance with the strategic
development plan, Azernews reports.
The new petrol station will sell AI-92, AI-95, and diesel
fuel.
Note that on July 15, 1997, "Azpetrol Ltd." entered the economic
space of Azerbaijan with the commissioning of the first gas station
in Baku. The main activity of the company is the retail and
wholesale sale of fuel through a network of gas filling
stations.
