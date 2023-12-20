               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azpetrol Opens Modular Petrol Station In Khankandi City


12/20/2023 5:44:41 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Azpetrol Company, which has the largest gas filling network in Azerbaijan, commissioned the 102nd modular filling station in the town of Khankandi on December 19 in accordance with the strategic development plan, Azernews reports.

The new petrol station will sell AI-92, AI-95, and diesel fuel.

Note that on July 15, 1997, "Azpetrol Ltd." entered the economic space of Azerbaijan with the commissioning of the first gas station in Baku. The main activity of the company is the retail and wholesale sale of fuel through a network of gas filling stations.

MENAFN20122023000195011045ID1107632578

