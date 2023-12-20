Community: Armenia's Expression Of 'Destruction Of Armenian Cultural Heritage' Is Hypocrisy

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Asim Aliyev Read more
The Western Azerbaijani Community stated that Armenia's talk
about the "destruction of Armenian cultural heritage" is first of
all hypocrisy, Azernews reports.
Statements by the Western Azerbaijani Community on the cultural
heritage of the Azerbaijani people were perceived in Armenia as a
threat to its sovereignty and territorial integrity. In response to
the statement of the Western Azerbaijan Community, the Armenian
Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on December 19,
2023, claiming that Armenian cultural heritage has been destroyed
in Garabagh, a statement that is first and foremost hypocrisy.
The fact that in recent days the Armenian Foreign Ministry has
accused Azerbaijan of "blockade," "aggression," "ethnic cleansing,"
and reintroduced such a made-up pre-2020 expression as "the people
of Nagorno-Karabakh" shows the destructive nature of Armenian
diplomacy in Luis Ocampo's thinking and his attempt to undermine
the peace process."
