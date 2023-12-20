               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Community: Armenia's Expression Of 'Destruction Of Armenian Cultural Heritage' Is Hypocrisy


12/20/2023 5:44:37 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Asim Aliyev Read more

The Western Azerbaijani Community stated that Armenia's talk about the "destruction of Armenian cultural heritage" is first of all hypocrisy, Azernews reports.

Statements by the Western Azerbaijani Community on the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people were perceived in Armenia as a threat to its sovereignty and territorial integrity. In response to the statement of the Western Azerbaijan Community, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on December 19, 2023, claiming that Armenian cultural heritage has been destroyed in Garabagh, a statement that is first and foremost hypocrisy.

The fact that in recent days the Armenian Foreign Ministry has accused Azerbaijan of "blockade," "aggression," "ethnic cleansing," and reintroduced such a made-up pre-2020 expression as "the people of Nagorno-Karabakh" shows the destructive nature of Armenian diplomacy in Luis Ocampo's thinking and his attempt to undermine the peace process."

MENAFN20122023000195011045ID1107632577

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search