Azerbaijan Advanced In Transparency Of Elections: Offical Says


12/20/2023 5:44:36 AM

Abbas Ganbay

Zeynal Naghdaliyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Territorial and Organisational Issues, said at a meeting for chairmen of district election commissions at the Central Election Commission that Azerbaijan has made more progress in the transparency of elections, Azernews reports.

According to Zeynal Naghdaliyev, the country's leadership has always given instructions to ensure the transparency of elections.

"Thanks to the decisive actions of the President, the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan has been fully restored. The whole world is watching the process of "Great Return" to the liberated territories. For the first time, elections will be held in the liberated territories, where 4,395 people have already returned," the official added.

