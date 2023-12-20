Azerbaijan Advanced In Transparency Of Elections: Offical Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Zeynal Naghdaliyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan -
Head of the Department for Territorial and Organisational Issues,
said at a meeting for chairmen of district election commissions at
the Central Election Commission that Azerbaijan has made more
progress in the transparency of elections, Azernews reports.
According to Zeynal Naghdaliyev, the country's leadership has
always given instructions to ensure the transparency of
elections.
"Thanks to the decisive actions of the President, the
territorial integrity of Azerbaijan has been fully restored. The
whole world is watching the process of "Great Return" to the
liberated territories. For the first time, elections will be held
in the liberated territories, where 4,395 people have already
returned," the official added.
