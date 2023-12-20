President Ilham Aliyev Awards Group Of Sportsmen And Sports Specialists - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on
awarding a group of athletes and sports specialists for services in
the development of sports in Azerbaijan.
The full list of awarded athletes and sports specialists is
available here .
