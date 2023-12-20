Delegation From Istanbul Technical University Pay Visit To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nigar Hasanova Read more

The delegation led by Professor Ismayil Koyuncu, rector of Istanbul Technical University (ITU) of Turkey, was a guest of the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction (AzUAC), Azernews reports.

The Turkish guests had a meeting with a large delegation from the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction. At the round table meeting, the main topics of discussion were the expansion of the dual diploma program in the field of civil engineering between ITU and AzUAC, increasing the number of students, and the development of dual diploma contracts for other specialties.

At the same time, the parties voiced proposals for the diversification of relations and directions for future cooperation. Paying attention to the effective cooperation between the two universities in the field of civil engineering, a detailed discussion was held in the direction of signing the double diploma agreement at the master's level in the field of architecture and the implementation of this agreement.

At the meeting, a preliminary agreement was also reached on creating conditions for the active participation of ITU and AzUAC teachers in the Erasmus program, preparing joint projects, as well as introducing dual diploma programs in the specialties of urban planning and life safety, and organising a joint graduation day.

Then the guests visited the AzUAC campus, had a look at the teaching process at the Faculty of Architecture, and interacted with the academic staff. They inspected the project work exhibited in the corridor of the faculty.

The guests visited the Department of Ecology, as well as the construction of engineering systems and facilities, and inspected the laboratories operating under the departments.