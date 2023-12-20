Delegation From Istanbul Technical University Pay Visit To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
The delegation led by Professor Ismayil Koyuncu, rector of
Istanbul Technical University (ITU) of Turkey, was a guest of the
Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction (AzUAC), Azernews reports.
The Turkish guests had a meeting with a large delegation from
the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction. At the
round table meeting, the main topics of discussion were the
expansion of the dual diploma program in the field of civil
engineering between ITU and AzUAC, increasing the number of
students, and the development of dual diploma contracts for other
specialties.
At the same time, the parties voiced proposals for the
diversification of relations and directions for future cooperation.
Paying attention to the effective cooperation between the two
universities in the field of civil engineering, a detailed
discussion was held in the direction of signing the double diploma
agreement at the master's level in the field of architecture and
the implementation of this agreement.
At the meeting, a preliminary agreement was also reached on
creating conditions for the active participation of ITU and AzUAC
teachers in the Erasmus program, preparing joint projects, as well
as introducing dual diploma programs in the specialties of urban
planning and life safety, and organising a joint graduation
day.
Then the guests visited the AzUAC campus, had a look at the
teaching process at the Faculty of Architecture, and interacted
with the academic staff. They inspected the project work exhibited
in the corridor of the faculty.
The guests visited the Department of Ecology, as well as the
construction of engineering systems and facilities, and inspected
the laboratories operating under the departments.
