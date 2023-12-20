President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To Pope Francis

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has
sent a congratulatory letter to Pope Francis on the occasion of
Christmas.
The letter says as follows:
Your Holiness,
I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and, through you,
all your fellow believers, delivering my sincerest and warm wishes
on the occasion of the holy Christmas.
One of the holiest celebrations in the Christian world, the
Christmas holiday, signifies renewal, mercy, and compassion,
bringing people together around high spiritual ideals and values,
filling hearts with bright hopes, and inspiring for new
achievements. In the Azerbaijani society, known for its high
coexistence culture and centuries-old tolerance environment, the
Christmas holds a special place among the traditionally celebrated
religious holidays.
I proudly acknowledge that Azerbaijan emerged today as a haven
where ethnic and religious diversity is safeguarded as a national
asset, ensuring equal conditions for all faiths, and gained global
recognition as a champion of multiculturalism. In our country,
exemplary empathy and brotherhood prevail among people of diverse
ethnicities and representatives of various religions who have
historically coexisted in an atmosphere of tranquility, friendship,
mutual respect, and trust.
In our society, preserving and maintaining ethnic-cultural
diversity, interfaith harmony, religious-moral heritage, and
multicultural values constitute core tenets of our state policy.
Christian citizens in Azerbaijan actively engage, alongside members
of other faiths, in all aspects of our country's socio-political
life, offering valuable contributions to the comprehensive
development of our state. I am confident that the Christian
community will continue to contribute their strength and skills to
the progress and prosperity of their homeland, Azerbaijan.
The steady and dynamic development of relations between
Azerbaijan and the Holy See is gratifying. The history of our
relationships that serve goodwill intentions is rich in landmark
events and achievements. I express my gratitude to you for your
great personal contribution to the development of Azerbaijan-Holy
See cooperation and the expansion of our constructive dialogue, as
well as your high appreciation of Azerbaijan's traditions of
multiculturalism and tolerance.
I believe that the exemplary cooperation between Azerbaijan and
the Holy See will contribute to fostering an environment of mutual
confidence among civilizations and promoting universal values.
I avail myself of this pleasant opportunity to sincerely
congratulate you on your birthday and on the upcoming New Year of
2024, and wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your
supreme mission for the triumph of humanism ideals.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 14 December 2023
