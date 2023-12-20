US Deploys B-1B Bomber After N. Korea ICBM Launch

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- The US deployed a B-1B bomber over waters around the Korean Peninsula on Wednesday in a joint aerial exercise with South Korea and Japan after North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), an official in Seoul's Defense Ministry reported to Yonhap News Agency.

The trilateral exercise took place over waters east of the southern resort island of Jeju, where the air defense identification zones of South Korea and Japan overlap, The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said amid heightened tensions in the wake of the North's firing of the solid-fuel ICBM on Monday.

South Korean F-15K, US F-16 and Japanese F-2 fighter jets also took part in the exercise, the JCS said, although it did not specify the number of B-1B bombers deployed.

"This exercise was planned to strengthen the three countries' capabilities to respond to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, including its firing of a solid-fuel ICBM, and to demonstrate the strong resolve for joint response," the JCS said in a release.

Hours after the ICBM launch, South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-shik said in a media interview that talks were under way for the deployment of US strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula with trilateral drills, involving Japan, being considered in conjunction with the deployment. (end)

