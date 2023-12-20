Kuwait's Moe: 129,500 Students Start 1St Semester Final Exams

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Photo feature by Faisal Al-Khumaili)

KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- The final exams for the 2023-24 first semester started on Wednesday for some 129,500 students in both intermediate schools as well as the tenth and 11th grades of high school.

The Ministry of Education fulfilled all necessary requirements in preparation for students' eager in performing their best to succeed in their studies to cultivate a bright future for Kuwait.