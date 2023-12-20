Education Min. Congratulates Kuwait Amir On Taking Constitutional Oath.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Adel Al-Manea congratulated, Wednesday, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on taking the constitutional oath, becoming the 17th Amir of Kuwait. Dr. Al-Manea expressed his wishes of good health and welfare for the Amir and hoped for a continuous prosperity and developments for the country, and brighter future for people of Kuwait. (end) fr

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.