Newly Renovated Sayville Bed And Breakfast, Come As You Are Inn, Unveils Luxurious Upgrades For Guests

Sayville, NY, 20th December 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , The picturesque village of Sayville, nestled on Long Island's South Shore, welcomes visitors to experience the epitome of comfort and relaxation at the newly renovated Come As You Are Inn . This charming Bed and Breakfast, located in a tranquil residential area, is proud to announce a series of luxurious upgrades that promise to elevate the guest experience to new heights.

Since its inception, Come As You Are Inn has been a cherished haven for travelers seeking a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Nestled within the heart of Sayville, this hidden gem has undergone a remarkable transformation, ensuring every guest feels like they are coming home to a sanctuary of serenity and style.

The owners expressed their enthusiasm for the renovations, stating:

“Our goal has always been to provide our guests with a unique and unforgettable experience. These renovations are a reflection of our commitment to their comfort and satisfaction. We want our guests to feel like they are staying in a luxurious home away from home.“We wanted to create a space where our guests could fully relax and rejuvenate. The pool area is now an idyllic retreat, perfect for enjoying a refreshing swim or lounging with a good book.”

The upgrades at Come As You Are Inn encompass every facet of the guest experience from the moment they step through the door. The centerpiece of these enhancements is the new, inviting outdoor pool area. Surrounded by lush landscaping, the pool area offers a tranquil oasis where guests can unwind and soak up the sun's rays in style and privacy.

In addition to the pool, the common areas within the Inn have received a sophisticated makeover. The cozy living area, adorned with elegant furnishings and tasteful decor, provides the perfect setting for guests to mingle, read, or simply enjoy a glass of wine by the fireplace. It's a place where new friendships are formed and lasting memories are made.

“Our recent upgrades have transformed our Inn into a true haven of relaxation and style. We invite guests to experience the charm and comfort of Come As You Are Inn. We're excited to welcome guests to beautifully designed rooms, and help them feel right at home.”

Another highlight of the renovations is the expansion of the breakfast offering. Come As You Are Inn has long been celebrated for its continental breakfast, and now guests can indulge in an even wider selection of delicious morning treats for an additional cost. From freshly baked pastries to locally sourced fruits, there's something to satisfy every palate.

Come As You Are Inn is also dedicated to inclusivity and welcomes guests from all walks of life. They are an LGBTQ+ friendly facility, and proudly gay owned and operated, ensuring that everyone who walks through their doors feels right at home.

With these impressive upgrades, Come As You Are Inn is poised to continue its legacy as one of Sayville's premier Bed and Breakfast destinations.

About Come As You Are Inn

Come As You Are Inn is a beautifully renovated Bed and breakfast located in Sayville, NY. Situated in a tranquil residential area, the Inn offers guests a luxurious and comfortable retreat with a newly added outdoor pool area, a stylish living area, and an expanded continental breakfast. The Inn is committed to providing a memorable and rejuvenating experience for travelers and locals alike.

