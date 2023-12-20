(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

InGame Esports Secures Double Wins at Dragons of Asia Awards

InGame Esports, a pioneering Gaming & Esports Agency triumphs at the prestigious Dragons of Asia awards.

- Raveen Wijayatilake, CEO of InGame EsportsCOLOMBO , WESTERN PROVINCE , SRI LANKA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- InGame Esports , a pioneering Gaming & Esports Agency , showcases double award wins at the prestigious Dragons of Asia awards. The agency earned the Bronze Award for its outstanding work on the "Dialog - SLESA All Island Free Fire Championship" campaign, a collaborative effort with the Sri Lanka Esports Association (SLESA) and Dialog. Additionally, InGame Esports clinched the coveted Black Award (Merit) for its groundbreaking "ViewSonic Gaming South Asia Metaverse Launch" campaign, executed in partnership with ViewSonic Gaming Sri Lanka.The Dragons of Asia awards, renowned for recognizing excellence in marketing campaigns across the Asia-Pacific region, witnessed InGame Esports standing out for its innovative and impactful strategies.Raveen Wijayatilake, CEO of InGame Esports, expressed his gratitude, stating, "We are truly honored to receive these prestigious awards at the Dragons of Asia. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire InGame Esports team. Winning in two categories is a first for our company, and it reinforces our commitment to pushing the boundaries of creativity and excellence in the gaming and Esports industry."The collaboration between InGame Esports and ViewSonic Gaming marked the initiation of the first-ever South Asian metaverse. Timed strategically to capitalize on the Metaverse trend of 2022, the campaign targeted gaming enthusiasts in Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka. An influencer marketing strategy was employed, incorporating non-fungible token (NFT) avatars for key gaming influencers, adding a unique and personalized touch to the outreach.The campaign achieved noteworthy success, boasting an impressive reach and extensive media coverage. This accomplishment not only demonstrated InGame Esports' adept understanding of the Metaverse trend but also highlighted their deep engagement with the gaming community.The collaboration between SLESA, Dialog, and Gamer for the "Dialog - SLESA All Island Free Fire Championship" showcased a remarkable achievement in the esports and gaming landscape. Leveraging Gamer's strategic insights and the legitimacy of SLESA and Dialog, the tournament reached every district in Sri Lanka. Despite working within budget constraints, the event garnered significant attention and participation.InGame Esports continues to establish itself as a leader in the gaming and Esports marketing sector. The Dragons of Asia awards are a testament to their innovative and impactful campaigns, resonating not only within the gaming community but also with a broader audience.

