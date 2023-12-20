Turkish Black Sea Region register notable figure of USD5.786B over 11-month span

(MENAFN) The Turkish Black Sea region has exhibited a commendable export performance, registering a notable figure of USD5.786 billion over an 11-month span this year. Safat Ghalionji, the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Eastern Black Sea Exporters Union, provided insights into this thriving export landscape, highlighting the expansive reach of the region's products. Ghalionji underscored that exports from the Black Sea region during this period resonated across a vast expanse, reaching markets spanning 201 countries, encompassing autonomous regions as well as free zones. Speaking with the Anadolu Agency, he elaborated on the precise value of these export revenues, which totaled USD5.786 billion and 780 thousand.



Diving deeper into the specifics of the export destinations, the United Arab Emirates emerged as the foremost importer from the Black Sea region. Following closely behind were prominent global players such as Germany and Russia, underlining the region's diversified export footprint. Ghalionji further illuminated the multifaceted nature of the Black Sea region's export prowess, emphasizing its reach across 18 distinct countries. This broad spectrum of exports encapsulated a diverse range of 27 sectors, each contributing uniquely to the region's economic vitality. To provide a granular perspective on the export portfolio, Ghalionji pinpointed the top three sectors driving this export surge: hazelnuts and derivative products, followed by jewelry, and steel. These insights collectively depict a thriving economic landscape for the Black Sea region, underpinned by its diversified export capabilities and global outreach.

