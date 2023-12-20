               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Financial Calendar 2024


12/20/2023 5:18:02 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The board of directors has decided on the financial calendar 2024.

15 March: Annual report 2023

23 April: Q1 2024

23 April: Annual General Meeting

15 August: Q2 2024

29 October: Q3 2024

Contact person: Head of press, Torben Plank phone +45 22237440 / ...

Attachment

  • Tivoli AS - Stock Exchange Announcement no 10 - Finance calendar

MENAFN20122023004107003653ID1107632161

