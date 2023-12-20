(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The board of directors has decided on the financial calendar 2024.
15 March: Annual report 2023
23 April: Q1 2024
23 April: Annual General Meeting
15 August: Q2 2024
29 October: Q3 2024
Best regards
Martin Bakkegaard
CFO
Contact person: Head of press, Torben Plank phone +45 22237440 / ...
