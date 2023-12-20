Elizabeth Fraley, M.Ed., Pioneers 1:1 Learning In Education Through Her Venture Kinder Ready

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SANTA MONICA CA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Elizabeth Fraley , M.Ed., is a seasoned Early Childhood Expert, and Businesswoman, is making headlines in Santa Monica, CA. In the latest development, with the launch of Kinder Ready , an innovative early childhood education platform. The pioneering approach of Kinder Ready, emphasizing 1:1 learning for school-age children, is setting a new standard in education.The new services have been added by Elizabeth Fraley to Kinder Ready new programs to enhance the quality of Kindergarten education. These are as follows:Educational Paradigm Shift: In an era where education is a prized commodity, Elizabeth Fraley, with over a decade of experience in early childhood education, introduces Kinder Ready to address the evolving needs of young learners.1:1 Learning Focus: Kinder Ready places a special emphasis on 1:1 learning, recognizing its pivotal role in preparing children for a full school day. Elizabeth Fraley believes that this individualized approach fosters confidence and a genuine thirst for knowledge.Addressing Educational Gaps: Kinder Ready was born out of Elizabeth's realization that many students transitioning from preschool lacked adequate academic preparation for the demands of a full school day. The platform aims to bridge this gap with tailored lessons and dedicated 1:1 learning time.Parental Involvement: Kinder Ready provides parents with individualized education and weekly progress reports, fostering a collaborative approach to a child's learning journey.Career Accolades: Elizabeth Fraley, a recognized figure in early childhood education, has been featured in Popular Mechanics: The Big Little Book of Awesome Stuff and received the commendation of "Teacher of The Year" from La County.Unique Curriculum: Kinder Ready's innovative curriculum covers fine motor skills, guided reading, math, writing, art, executive functioning, and social and emotional skills. This comprehensive approach ensures a well-rounded educational experience.Conclusively, Kinder Ready is more than an educational platform; it's a commitment to providing young learners with the tools they need to excel academically and become enthusiastic, lifelong learners. The focus on 1:1 learning addresses the unique needs of each child, preparing them for a successful academic journey.About the Founder – Elizabeth Fraley:Elizabeth Fraley is the dedicated CEO and Founder of KinderReady, Inc., bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the field of early childhood education. With a Master's in Elementary Education. Elizabeth's journey began as the director of an early elementary program, propelling her to establish her own educational service company. Her notable program development earned her national recognition, being featured The Los Angeles Times, The Hollywood Reporter, CBS LOCAL, and SF GATE.About the Company - Kinder Ready:Kinder Ready is an early childhood education platform founded by Elizabeth Fraley, M.Ed., with a mission to redefine early childhood education in Santa Monica, CA, and surrounding areas. The platform prepares preschool children for Pre-Kindergarten and private school success by providing a unique, individualized learning experience.For further details, visit the following link:

