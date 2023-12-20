Bhopal - A Multifaceted Destination In Madhya Pradesh, India

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Raja Bhoj's Statue: A Monument to Noble Leadership

Tranquil Charms of Bhojtal, Bhopal's Upper Lake

masjid.jpeg" width="300" height="157" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

Taj ul Masjid an architectural grandeur, Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh is an offbeat multispecialty destination. Bhopal the capital city of Madhya Pradesh, India is a multidimensional and unique destination.

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- It's also known as the cleanest capital in a state in India.The famous Raja Bhoj was the ruler of the Parmara Dynasty who established the city of Bhopal which is named after him. Raja Bhoj was a visionary and contributed enormously to the development of architecture and civil engineering. Raja Bhoj had an immense sense and knowledge of water conservation and management with an acute sense of Civil Engineering and Hydrology. He created a series of water conservation structures, which is why Bhopal is often referred to as 'The City of Lakes'. Raja Bhoj constructed the upper lake, known as the Bhojtal or the 'Bada Talab' in the 18th century- this lake measures an incredible 36.1 sq. km and is known as the biggest manmade lake in India. The 'Chota talab' or lower lake, is located at the east of the upper lake. Both water bodies are called the 'Bhoj Wetland'.Bhopal is also known as 'the city of begums' with a rich history of over 100 years with rich culture, heritage and traditions. The begums of Bhopal were progressive and added to the foundational infrastructure of this wonderful city with waterworks, railways, a postal system and a municipality. They also contributed immensely towards education, arts, culture and public works. Several monuments built by them stand testimony to the times gone by. You can feel the vibes of a remarkable era of the past, especially in the old city, with its cuisine, narrow lanes, bustling markets and fascinating mosques.Madhya Pradesh is home to many traditional royal cuisines and you can experience these authentic recipes cooked to perfection. Most of these 'Royal recipes' were modified with ingredients grown locally to enhance the simplicity and flavours of the dish. Bhopal is one of the only places in India where you can savour real Nawabi fare. You can actually dine like the Royals in Bhopal in select local speciality restaurants- a feast fit for a king.Bhopal is a gateway to several tourist attractions in the near vicinity which include the 1000-year-old Bhojpur temple, the stunning Bimbetka rock shelters, and the UNESCO World Heritage site Sanchi Stupa to name a few. Each of these is an experiential memorable experience.

