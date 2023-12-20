Lufthansa to procure substantial fleet of aircraft from industry giants Boeing, Airbus

(MENAFN) Lufthansa, the renowned German aviation conglomerate, made a significant announcement on Tuesday, revealing its strategic decision to procure a substantial fleet of aircraft from industry giants Boeing and Airbus. This monumental deal encompasses an order for 40 Boeing 737-8 MAX jets, coupled with an equivalent number of Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with a combined valuation reaching approximately $9 billion. Shedding light on the magnitude and strategic importance of this move, Lufthansa's board member, Detlev Kaiser, described it as the most extensive fleet rejuvenation endeavor ever undertaken in the group's storied history.



Delving deeper into the specifics of the order, the aviation group has also secured options to acquire additional aircraft, underscoring its forward-looking approach and adaptability to evolving market dynamics. These supplementary options encompass 20 more Airbus A220-300 jets, an additional 60 Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft, and an extra 40 A320 planes. Currently, within its expansive fleet of 450 aircraft, the A320 series is a familiar presence. Notably, the newly acquired Airbus A220 aircraft are earmarked for deployment by the emerging Lufthansa City Airlines, catering primarily to short-haul flights emanating from key hubs like Frankfurt and Munich. However, the intricate decision-making process remains ongoing regarding the assignment of the Boeing 737-8 MAX among Lufthansa Group's affiliated airlines, which encompass entities like Lufthansa itself, Lufthansa City Airlines, and Swiss Airlines.



Highlighting the environmental consciousness inherent in this strategic move, Kaiser emphasized the enhanced efficiency and eco-friendliness of these modern aircraft models. He elaborated that these next-generation jets are not only quieter in operation but also significantly more fuel-efficient, boasting a remarkable reduction of up to 30 percent in carbon dioxide emissions compared to their predecessors. Such initiatives resonate with Lufthansa's overarching sustainability goals, aiming to slash net carbon dioxide emissions by a noteworthy 50 percent by the year 2030, benchmarked against 2019 levels. Furthermore, Lufthansa envisions achieving a commendable milestone of carbon neutrality by the ambitious target year of 2050, solidifying its commitment to environmental stewardship amidst its expansion endeavors.

