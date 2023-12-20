Moroccan Central Bank to maintain country's benchmark interest rate at consistent 3 percent

(MENAFN) The Moroccan Central Bank recently reaffirmed its commitment to financial steadiness by opting to maintain the country's benchmark interest rate at a consistent 3 percent. This strategic decision, emanating from the bank's quarterly board of directors meeting, is anchored in the overarching objective of fostering price stability within Morocco's economic landscape.



A comprehensive review provided by the bank's statement delves into the nuances of inflationary patterns, with a particular emphasis on the significant influence exerted by the oscillations in food prices. Notably, despite witnessing a relatively elevated inflation rate of 6.6 percent in the prior year, the bank anticipates a subtle moderation, projecting the inflation average to hover around 6.1 percent for the ongoing fiscal year.



Peering into the future, the Moroccan Central Bank offers a glimpse into its economic foresight for 2024, projecting a more subdued inflationary environment with rates expected to taper down to an estimated 2.4 percent. This optimistic outlook, however, rests on certain pivotal assumptions, notably the anticipated stabilization of food prices and a potential downturn in the costs of imported goods.



Beyond these monetary considerations, the bank's economic narrative extends to the agricultural sector, a cornerstone of Morocco's economy. Given an anticipated average yield in cereal crops, the nation's growth prospects appear buoyant. After registering a growth rate of 2.1 percent in the current year, Morocco is poised for an uptick, with growth forecasts pegged at a promising 3.4 percent for the subsequent year. Such insights not only elucidate the central bank's prudent monetary strategies but also shed light on its proactive stance in navigating multifaceted economic dynamics and future uncertainties.

