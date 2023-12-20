Suez Canal disruptions affects global trade, economics

(MENAFN) Recent events, particularly attacks by Yemen's Houthis on ships navigating the Red Sea, have accentuated concerns about potential disruptions in the shipping route, particularly through the pivotal Suez Canal. Such a prolonged disruption could have far-reaching ramifications on global economic dynamics, with Europe, already grappling with the challenges of high inflation and economic contraction, likely to feel the brunt. The Suez Canal, a critical conduit for global trade, witnesses approximately 15 percent of worldwide shipping traffic. Significantly, it handles about 30 percent of the global container trade. If companies are compelled to reroute their ships around Africa due to these disruptions, the repercussions could be extensive.



Such an alternative route would elongate round-trip durations by roughly two and a half weeks, leading to diminished shipping capacity and escalated operational costs. UBS Bank's assessments emphasize that opting for the Cape of Good Hope route could diminish the actual efficiency of journeys between Asia and Europe by a staggering 25 percent. Consequently, even short-lived disruptions could precipitate long-standing repercussions spanning several months. Nevertheless, there's a silver lining for consumers: the imminent holiday season appears insulated from major disruptions, with the bulk of Christmas-related goods already having reached their destinations.



Reflecting on historical incidents provides further insights into the potential economic fallout of Suez Canal disruptions. For instance, in 2021, when a container vessel obstructed the canal's traffic for a mere six days, the repercussions were palpable. Economists' evaluations suggested that an astronomical USD10 billion worth of daily trade came to an abrupt standstill during this period. Delving deeper into the financial implications, estimates from prominent reinsurance entity SCORE hint at insurance claims potentially soaring to a staggering USD2 billion as a consequence of the 2021 incident. Such historical episodes serve as poignant reminders of the intricate interdependencies of global trade routes and the cascading economic effects even brief disruptions can unleash.

