Online Travel Industry Report 2024-2030: China Emerges As The Most Lucrative Market, Powering The Future Of The Online Travel Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Travel Market, Size, Global Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The projected size of the Online Travel market is expected to reach US$ 1.56 trillion by 2030, rising at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.99% during the period from 2023 to 2030.

The global online travel industry is experiencing rapid growth, driven by seamless flight and hotel bookings, increased customer confidence in online payments, and the ability to compare various travel options. Market players are actively offering travel services through mobile websites and apps, catering to the preferences of younger professionals who favor these mediums for their travel bookings.



In 2022, the Travel and Tourism Council contributed 7.6% to the global GDP, marking a 22% increase from 2021, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council. Online travel simplifies travel planning and management through web portals, encompassing destination research, price comparison, flights, hotels, and car rentals via travel agencies and online platforms. This transformation in travel patterns facilitates easier access to diverse options, supported by user-friendly interfaces, advanced filters, and real-time data, enhancing search efficiency and decision-making. In 2022, over 900 million tourists globally traveled, as reported by UNWTO World Tourism. The growing preference for reliable transport, personalized service, exclusivity, and professional staff interaction is propelling this increase. Online travel firms worldwide are pivotal in providing primary services, contributing significantly to market growth. Furthermore, the rising interest in group travel among young people is expected to further boost industry development.

Factors driving the global online travel booking market include increasing disposable income, the popularity of weekend culture, the introduction of low-cost airline services, and the flourishing low-cost airline industry. The rise in spending power and lifestyle trends are major contributors to the preference for luxury accommodations. The demand for online travel market share is also fueled by the hosting of sporting events by cities or countries. The emergence of online accommodation booking services has accelerated market development, and professionals prefer online travel booking services over offline modes. The industry is expected to grow throughout the forecast period due to the increasing demand for personalized travel experiences, digital innovations, shifting customer expenditure behaviors, and rising urbanization.

Online travel booking is gaining immense popularity among the younger generation, with digitally savvy products influencing millennials and Gen Z. Travel companies are investing in technology integration, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and Big Data, to automate the online travel booking process, attracting a younger consumer base. The use of Big Data analytics can help tailor programs to attract more website and app traffic, contributing to market growth. The Online Travel Market was valued at US$ 667.55 Billion in 2023.

Online platforms and travel tech have significantly boosted direct bookings, driving growth

The Online Travel Market is segmented into Package and Direct by type. The surge in online packages and the integration of modern travel technology have catalyzed the growth of direct bookings in the travel industry. This transformation has reshaped how tourists interact with travel providers, making it more convenient and efficient. Visitors can seamlessly connect with airlines, hotels, and other service providers through user-friendly interfaces and real-time information, enjoying personalized experiences and better deals. This trend toward direct bookings has empowered travelers, driving the adaptation and innovation of the travel industry, further fueling the growth and evolution of the online travel agency market size.

The travel accommodation booking segment is expected to achieve the most rapid growth in the Online Travel Market

The Online Travel Market is divided into Transportation, Vacation Packages, and Travel Accommodation by Service Type. The dominance of travel lodging, driven by increased global online hotel bookings, fuels market growth. Additionally, the rise in couple-oriented package vacations, increased internet adoption, mobile phone usage, and the impact of social media in exploring new destinations are expected to strengthen the industry. Competitors are expanding lodging options, and specialized online accommodation providers like Airbnb and OYO Rooms are preferred. These factors contribute to the growth of the global online travel market as hotels with advanced technology and high-end designer interiors gain recognition.

The UPI (Unified Payments Interface) payment market is experiencing significant growth in the global online travel industry

The UPI payment market is witnessing remarkable growth in the online travel industry. This surge is attributed to the growing consumer preference for seamless, secure, and efficient digital payment methods when booking flights, accommodations, and travel-related services. UPI transactions enable travelers to make payments easily, enhancing the overall booking experience. Moreover, the widespread adoption of smartphones and internet connectivity has further integrated UPI payments into various online travel platforms. This trend underscores the pivotal role that UPI is playing in revolutionizing payment methods and driving the growth of the online travel industry worldwide.

Mobile and tablets are poised to showcase the most rapid expansion in the online travel industry

The Mobile & Tablets market is expected to dominate the online travel industry, thanks to the ubiquitous presence of smartphones. These devices empower travelers to access travel-related services and make bookings at their fingertips. Mobile apps and websites have become the go-to platforms for travel planning, making the process more convenient and user-friendly. The ease of booking flights, hotels, and other travel necessities on the go is a significant driver of this trend. As technology advances and mobile payment options become more secure and seamless, the ascension of the mobile segment in the online travel industry is set to redefine how people plan and embark on their trips.

With China being the most lucrative market, this sector holds the supreme growth potential in the online travel industry

The online travel industry is at an exciting juncture, and the Chinese market stands out as the most financially rewarding. This pivotal region is poised for exceptional growth driven by several factors. China's burgeoning middle class is fueling both domestic and international travel growth. The rapidly growing internet and mobile penetration, coupled with a tech-savvy population, are reshaping how travel is planned and booked. Furthermore, government initiatives and investments in infrastructure are facilitating seamless travel experiences. All these factors converge to make China the most promising frontier for the growth trajectory of the online travel industry.

Company Analysis

1. Airbnb

2. Expedia Inc.

3. Booking Holding

4. Trip Advisor Inc.

5. Trip Group Ltd.

6. Hostelworld Group PLC (HSW)

7. Trivago N.V

8. Despegar Corp

9. MakeMyTrip Limited

10. Lastminute

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. Global Online Travel Market

6. Market Share - Global Online Travel

6.1 By Type

6.2 By Service Type

6.3 By Payment Mode

6.4 By Gender

6.5 By Booking Device

6.6 By Countries

7. Type - Global Online Travel Market

7.1 Package

7.2 Direct

8. Service Type - Global Online Travel Market

8.1 Transportation

8.2 Vacation Packages

8.3 Travel Accommodation

9. Payment Mode - Global Online Travel Market

9.1 UPI

9.2 E-Wallets

9.3 Debit/Credit Cards

9.4 Other

10. Gender - Global Online Travel Market

10.1 Male

10.2 Female

11. Booking Device - Global Online Travel Market

11.1 Mobile/Tablet

11.2 Desktop

12. Countries - Global Online Travel Market

12.1 North America

12.2 Europe

12.3 Asia Pacific

12.4 Latin America

12.5 Middle East &Africa

12.6 Rest of the World

13. Porter's Five Forces Analysis - Global Online Travel Market

13.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.3 Degree of Rivalry

13.4 Threat of New Entrants

13.5 Threat of Substitutes

14. SWOT Analysis - Global Online Travel Market

14.1.1 Strength

14.1.2 Weakness

14.1.3 Opportunity

14.1.4 Threat

15. Key Players Analysis

For more information about this report visit



About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: g

SOURCE Research and Markets