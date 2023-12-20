Revenue Optimization Strategies Produce Nearly 8 Times Higher Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Businesses achieve 10 to 22% annual growth, compared to the 2.8% average, when revenue optimization strategies are applied, a renowned consultant finds.

- Husam JandalTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Husam Jandal, an internationally acclaimed business and marketing consultant , says businesses incorporating revenue optimization strategies dramatically outperform their peers. Whereas a typical company's revenue increases just 2.8 percent annually, these revenue leaders achieve up to 22 percent annual growth by fine-tuning the areas that increase customer revenue. His personal approach, applied by Fortune 100 companies, is covered in“Revenue Optimization: How to Unlock Your Business's Potential,” which is now live on HusamJandal .Revenue optimization involves refining one or more of the following areas: customer acquisition, customer retention, customer expansion, and pricing. He notes that addressing these areas helps businesses grow stronger and healthier, leading to improved long-term outcomes.“Effective revenue optimization looks different for each business,” Jandal explains.“It's essential to prioritize initiatives with low barriers to entry and maximum potential impact.”He suggests that businesses identify their customer lifetime value (CLV) and gather data to determine the best initiatives to implement first. He notes that, although many businesses actively prioritize customer acquisition, the business owners he connects with often aren't doing so strategically and are, therefore, missing optimization opportunities such as branding and personas that contribute to healthy long-term growth.“Existing customers represent another large opportunity for many businesses,” Jandal continues.“Brands often become so hyper-focused on attracting new customers that they miss out on gains through retention and expansion.”Jandal contends that as little as a five-percent boost in retention can increase profit up to 95 percent. The results are even more remarkable as expansion strategies such as cross-selling and upselling are layered in.Beyond impressive growth, Jandal's approach to revenue optimization empowers brands to foster deeper customer relationships and operate more efficiently. This, he notes, makes it distinct from other methodologies that focus exclusively on profit and produces better results in the long run.Those interested in learning more about revenue optimization or seeking help with digital marketing are encouraged to visit HusamJandal.About Husam JandalHusam Jandal is an internationally renowned business and marketing consultant and public speaker with a background that includes teaching Google Partners, educating at a collegiate level, receiving multiple Web Marketing Association Awards, and earning rave reviews from businesses of all sizes. For more information on his speaking or consultancy services, visit HusamJandal.

