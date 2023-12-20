Fell 50-60 Runs Short Because Of Losing Three-Four Wickets In Quick Succession, Says Sitanshu Kotak

(MENAFN- IANS) Gqeberha, Dec 20 (IANS) India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak believes the visitors' fell 50-60 runs short of their expected total in the second ODI against South Africa due to losing three-four wickets in quick succession, leading to their eight-wicket defeat at the St. George's Park on Tuesday night.

India were looking good at one stage to amass a huge total, thanks to fine fifties from Rahul and B Sai Sudharsan, who got his second ODI half-century in as many innings. But after the duo fell, rest of the batters were unable to capitalise on the platform in a bid to get quick runs and were all out for 211 in 46.2 overs.

"They batted really well. Sai only played his second ODI and he applied himself really well to get to his fifty. KL batted beautifully, took his time early on because the wicket demanded that and then he started literally going run-a-ball."

"So those two wickets and in between Sanju (Samson) got out as well and very quickly Rinku Singh also got out. So, we definitely fell 50-60 runs short because of losing those three-four wickets in quick succession," said Kotak in the post-match press conference.

In reply, South Africa chased down the total in 42.3 overs, with opener Tony de Zorzi being unbeaten on a superb 119 off 122 balls, and Reeza Hendricks making 52 after being dropped early on. Kotak also felt India could have got some wickets in the first ten overs if the edges had resulted in some wickets.

"Obviously, the toss was crucial. But I think from 165 for 4 in 35 overs to 212, we could have got to 250-260, it would have been a bit of fighting score. Another thing I felt is that in the first 10 overs, they (South Africa) have got beaten quite a few times. If we could have got a few breakthroughs in the 10 overs it would have been also interesting."

Kotak also said India would have fielded first if they had won the toss. "It (the wicket) was little up and down, from the cracks the ball was deviating. Up to 35 overs we batted okay, and we could have got 250-plus.”

“But it (wicket) was definitely difficult. We would have also fielded first had we won the toss. There was grass on the wicket and (on seeing nature of the wicket), all the results (here), the plan was to field first anyway."

The result at Gqeberha meant the series is tied at 1-1, with the decider to be played at Paarl on Thursday. Kotak thinks India won't change its approach in the series decider. "Our approach won't change at all. Not many changes I wouldn't think but again once we go and see the wicket then we will decide.”

“On any (type of) wicket anywhere, the intent we play with that (in the decider) won't change much. The batters will have to apply according to the wicket and the bowlers will have to get adjusted to the conditions."

