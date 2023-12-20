Pentagon stresses gravity of Houthi-led attacks on commercial Red Sea vessels

(MENAFN) The US Department of Defense issued a firm statement on Tuesday, underscoring the gravity of Houthi-led assaults on commercial vessels navigating the Red Sea. The Pentagon's official spokesperson relayed sentiments from US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who is presently touring the region. Austin unequivocally denounced the Houthi-initiated attacks on international maritime traffic, characterizing them as both unparalleled and intolerable. Emphasizing the broader implications of these actions, Austin highlighted their potential to severely disrupt global trade routes and jeopardize the safety of countless seafarers. As part of his diplomatic efforts, Secretary Austin convened a comprehensive virtual ministerial assembly, drawing participation from representatives of 43 nations, alongside key entities like the European Union and NATO. The primary agenda of this gathering centered on addressing the escalating threats to maritime security within the confines of the Red Sea.



During this pivotal ministerial engagement, Secretary Austin apprised attendees of the alarming frequency and audacity of Houthi assaults, citing over 100 instances wherein drones and ballistic missiles targeted a diverse fleet of commercial vessels, representing affiliations with more than 35 distinct countries. In a particularly concerning incident, Austin highlighted the Houthi's detention of the Galaxy Leader, a commercial ship, and its multinational crew of 25 individuals. This seizure, initiated on November 19, remains unresolved, with the crew's status in Yemen characterized as unjust captivity.



The international consensus emerging from the meeting was clear and unequivocal: such attacks orchestrated by the Houthis blatantly contravene established norms of international law. The collective call to action emphasized an immediate cessation of these belligerent actions. The reverberations of these assaults are felt far beyond the immediate region. With the Red Sea serving as a conduit for 10 to 15 percent of global trade, the ramifications are expansive. As a direct consequence of the heightened insecurity, shipping conglomerates are compelled to recalibrate their routes, diverting vessels through the Cape of Good Hope. This detour not only amplifies logistical complexities but also precipitates significant delays, with crucial commodities such as oil and gas experiencing prolonged transit times, thereby disrupting supply chains worldwide.

